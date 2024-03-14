Catholic World News

Paulists to shrink to 31 active priests over next decade

March 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Paulist Fathers, founded by the Servant of God Isaac Hecker in 1858, predict that only 31 of their priests will be in active ministry in 2034.

In 1967, there were 306 members of the religious institute, 261 of whom were priests. In 2004, there were 98 priests in active ministry; currently, there are 50.

