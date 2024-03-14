Catholic World News

Biden administration will provide IVF benefits to unmarried veterans, same-sex couples

March 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will be providing in vitro fertilization benefits to unmarried and homosexual veterans.

“Under this expansion of care, VA will offer IVF benefits to qualifying veterans regardless of marital status and—for the first time—allow the use of donor eggs, sperm, and embryos,” the department announced.

The department did not announce the estimated cost to American taxpayers, at a time when the national debt is approaching $34.5 trillion.

In a recent statement, Bishop Michael Burbidge, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, noted that “all told, there are millions of human beings who have been killed or potentially permanently frozen by this industry. This cannot be the answer to the very real cross of fertility challenges.”

