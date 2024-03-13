Catholic World News

USCCB releases ‘In Vitro Fertilization: The Human Cost’

March 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities has published an updated four-page resource, “In Vitro Fertilization: The Human Cost.”

“In vitro fertilization (IVF) is marketed as a safe and effective way to help couples have children,” the Secretariat notes. “However, it is responsible for well-documented injuries to children before and after birth, as well as to the health of women and the well-being of families.”

The resource has four sections: “High Death Rates for Embryonic and Fetal Human Beings,” “Risk of Health Problems for Children Conceived by IVF,” “Health Risks to Women,” and “’Mix-ups’ and Scandals Harming Families.”

