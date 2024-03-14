Catholic World News

US Catholic leaders call on Senate to pass human trafficking legislation

March 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of Catholic Charities USA, Catholic Relief Services, Catholic Health Association of the United States—joined by Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration—have called on the Senate to pass the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act.

On February 13, the House passed the bill, sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), in a 414-11 vote; it awaits consideration by the Senate.

The Catholic leaders said that “this legislation is critical for continuing and bolstering our nation’s efforts to eradicate human trafficking and assist human trafficking survivors.”

“As a Church committed to upholding the God-given dignity of every person, we are grateful for Congress’ longstanding, bipartisan commitment to combatting the sin of human trafficking, both in the United States and around the world,” they added. “We urge you to further that commitment by supporting [the legislation] and passing it without further delay.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!