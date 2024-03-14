Catholic World News

Papal prayer for an end to the madness of war

March 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his March 13 general audience, Pope Francis called for “perseverance in prayer for those who are suffering the terrible consequences of war.”

The Pontiff read aloud the text of his appeal, after an aide had earlier read the text of his general audience.

“So many young people, so many, go to die,” he continued. “Let us pray to the Lord that he will give us the grace to overcome the madness of war, which is always a defeat.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!