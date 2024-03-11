Catholic World News

Google AI leader, Nobel laureates among new appointments to Pontifical Academy of Sciences

March 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed six new members of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, an advisory body whose members include non-Catholics.

Among the new members are Swiss astronomer Didier Queloz, winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2019; American astrophysicist Andrea M. Ghez, winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2020; and Demis Hassabis, founder and CEO of DeepMind, an AI initiative acquired by Google.

Also named to the academy were Örjan Gustafsson, a Swedish environmental scientist; Rafael Radi, a Uruguayan biochemist; and Daya Reddy, a South African scientist and mathematician.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!