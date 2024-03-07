Catholic World News

Court upholds Maryland’s Child Victims Act; Archdiocese of Washington announces appeal

March 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Maryland court has upheld the constitutionality of state’s Child Victims Act, which lifts the statue of limitations for child sexual abuse claims.

The Archdiocese of Washington, led by Cardinal Wilton Gregory, will appeal the decision. The archdiocese’s territory includes five counties in Maryland, in addition to the District of Columbia.

