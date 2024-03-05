Catholic World News

Church officials seek international help as Haiti chaos spreads

March 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: As gang violence spreads in Haiti, threatening the stability of the country’s government, Church spokesmen are appealing for help.

“The intervention of the international community is urgent; otherwise a point of no return will be reached,” Father Massimo Miraglio, a Camillian missionary, told the Fides news service.

Gangs linked to Mexican drug cartels assaulted the country’s largest airport on March 5. Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who had been abroad seeking support to bolster his regime, was prevented from returning. Earlier the gangs had broken into two prisoners, releasing about 4,000 convicts in the capital city of Port au Prince, and burned down police stations.

