Appeals court permits enforcement of Indiana law protecting minors from transgender procedures

March 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Halting a lower court’s injunction, the US 7th Circuit Court of Appeals has permitted Indiana’s Senate Bill 480 to take effect.

The measure, signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in April 2023, protects minors from gender transition procedures.

“We are proud to win this fight against the radicals who continue pushing this horrific practice on our children for ideological and financial reasons,” said Attorney General Todd Rokita.

