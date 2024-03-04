Catholic World News

Theme of 2nd Lenten sermon to Curia: ‘I am the light of the world’

March 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, OFM Cap, the preacher of the papal household since 1980, preached on Christ’s words, “I am the light of the world,” in his second Lenten sermon to the Roman Curia on March 1.

The overarching theme of Cardinal Cantalamessa’s 2024 Lenten sermons is “But who do you say that I am?” (Matthew 16:15). In each Friday sermon, the prelate is preaching on a different “I am” statement made by Christ; the theme of his first Lenten sermon was “I am the bread of life.”

Cardinal Cantalamessa customarily preaches sermons to the Pope and members of the Roman Curia on Fridays during Advent and Lent, as well as the Good Friday homily in St. Peter’s Basilica. English translations of his sermons are typically posted quickly, but an English translation of his March 1 sermon has not yet been posted.

