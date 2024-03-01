Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister, in Turkey, laments persecution of Christians

March 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, has begun a four-day visit to Turkey, where he is attending the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

In “so many innocent people who suffer, righteous people, who are persecuted or silenced by people who are deaf to the message of salvation of Jesus Christ, continues the story of the Suffering Servant and the persecuted Just One, betrayed by His own and persecuted by the powerful, condemned to the terrible death of the Cross,” he preached during Mass at the Latin-rite cathedral in Istanbul.

Archbishop Gallagher made the remark one month after an attack on a Turkish church during Sunday Mass.

“In an international context that the Holy Father has long defined as a Third World War in pieces, we are called first of all to be authentic Christians, capable of being led by the Spirit, without giving in to the temptation to resist Him,” the prelate added. “The Holy Spirit, we know, disrupts our plans and projects, and moves the Church forward. For the Church is unity in diversity.”

Archbishop Gallagher also met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches.

