Following Texas suit, USCCB committee chairman defends Catholic efforts to serve migrants

February 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing statements from the bishop of El Paso and the bishops of Texas, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty defended Catholic efforts to serve migrants.

“As the tragic situation along our border with Mexico increasingly poses challenges for American communities and vulnerable persons alike, we must especially preserve the freedom of Catholics and other people of faith to assist their communities and meet migrants’ basic human needs,” said Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Bishop Rhoades made his remarks after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit against Annunciation House, a Catholic migrant ministry in El Paso. The attorney general cited “significant public record information strongly suggesting Annunciation House is engaged in legal violations such as facilitating illegal entry to the United States, alien harboring, human smuggling, and operating a stash house.”

