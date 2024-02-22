Catholic World News

Texas attorney general files suit against Catholic migrant shelter

February 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that he has filed suit against Annunciation House, a Catholic migrant ministry in El Paso.

The attorney general cited “significant public record information strongly suggesting Annunciation House is engaged in legal violations such as facilitating illegal entry to the United States, alien harboring, human smuggling, and operating a stash house.”

Paxton “considers it a crime for a Catholic organization to provide shelter to refugees,” Annunciation House said in response. “The attorney general’s illegal, immoral and anti-faith position to shut down Annunciation House is unfounded.”

