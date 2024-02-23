Catholic World News

El Paso bishop defends migrant shelter facing state lawsuiot

February 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, Texas, has strongly defended Church efforts to help migrants, in the face of a lawsuit brought by the state’s attorney general against a Catholic shelter.

Although he did not specifically mention the charges brought by Attorney General Ken Paxton—who has charged Annunciation House with “legal violations such as facilitating legal entry to the United States, alien harboring, human smuggling, and operating a stash house”—the bishops said that we “owe Annunciation House a deep debt of gratitude.”

Bishop Seitz said that the effort by Catholic institutions to bring relief to migrants is a necessary response to “federal neglect to provide a safe, orderly and humane response to migration at our southern border.” He denounced “an escalating campaign of intimidation, fear and dehumanization in the State of Texas, one characterized by barbed wire, harsh new laws penalizing the act of seeking safety at our border, and the targeting of those who would offer aid as a response of faith.” , the shelter at the center of the controversy, Bishop Seitz said that

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!