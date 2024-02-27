Catholic World News

Pope condemns bloodshed in Burkina Faso and calls for peace

February 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a French-language telegram of condolence in the Pope’s name to the president of the bishops’ conference of Burkina Faso and Niger following an attack on a church in Burkina Faso.

The Pontiff also expressed his sorrow for an attack on a mosque that also took place in the West African nation.

Stating that “hatred is not the solution to conflicts,” the Pope called for “respect for sacred spaces” and for a “struggle against violence in order to promote the values of peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!