Catholic World News

Gunmen open fire during Mass in Burkina Faso village; at least 15 dead

February 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: Suspect Islamist militants opened fire on worshipers during Mass in Essakane, a village in Burkina Faso. At least 15 people were killed.

Burkina Faso, a West African nation of 22.5 million (map), is 57% Muslim, 23% Christian (15% Catholic), and 19% ethnic religionist. A jihadist insurgency began there in 2015.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!