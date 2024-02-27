Catholic World News

Papal appeal for just and lasting peace in Ukraine, prayer for nations suffering from violence, cold

February 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his February 25 Angelus address, Pope Francis lamented the suffering caused by the war in Ukraine.

“While renewing my heartfelt affection for the tormented Ukrainian people, I keep praying for everyone, especially for the countless innocent victims,” he said. “I earnestly plead that the little humanity needed to create the conditions for a diplomatic solution in seeking for a just and lasting peace be sought.”

The Pope then called for prayer “for Palestine, for Israel, and for the many peoples torn apart by war,” and spoke of his concern for the rising violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and kidnappings in Nigeria.

“I am also close to the population of Mongolia, affected by a wave of intense cold, which is causing serious humanitarian consequences,” he added. “This extreme phenomenon is also a sign of climate change and its effects.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!