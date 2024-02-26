Catholic World News

Angelus address: ‘Never direct your eyes away from the light of Jesus’

February 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A day after canceling an audience for health reasons, Pope Francis delivered his Angelus address on February 25 to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

Reflecting on Mark 9:2-10, the Gospel reading of the day, the Pope emphasized, “This is today’s message: never direct your eyes away from the light of Jesus.”

“So let us ask ourselves: do I keep my eyes fixed on Christ who accompanies me?” he said. “And in order to do so, do I make space for silence, prayer, adoration? Finally, do I seek out every little ray of Jesus’ light, which is reflected in me and in every brother and sister I encounter? And do I remember to thank him for this?”

“May Mary, who shines with the light of God, help us to keep our gaze fixed on Jesus and to look at each other with trust and love,” the Pope concluded.

