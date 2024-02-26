Catholic World News

Pope cancels meeting with Rome’s deacons due to mild flu, Vatican says

February 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis canceled a scheduled February 24 meeting with the transitional deacons of the Diocese of Rome.

The Vatican press office said that the Pope was suffering from a “mild flu.”

The press office published the full text of the address the Pope had planned to give and said that the address is “to be considered as delivered.”

In his address, the Pope reflected on “three essential elements in the ministry” of deacons: “first of all being faithful fellow workers, then being in the service of the people of God, and finally being under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.”

