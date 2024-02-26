Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah urges unity within Church

February 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Sarah underlined the need for unity within the Catholic Church in a talk to a theological symposium min Kenya.

The retired prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship said that disunity among Catholics leaves the Church “vulnerable to exploitation.” He saw a danger that differences among Catholics could be used by “corrupt politicians or even foreign powers.”

