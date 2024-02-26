Catholic World News

Pontiff, Curial officials conclude retreat

February 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On February 23, Pope Francis and officials of the Roman Curia concluded their five-day spiritual retreats, made individually rather than collectively this year.

As is customary, the Pope held no audiences during his retreat.

