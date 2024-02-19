Catholic World News

Week-long retreat begins for Roman Curia

February 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular Sunday audience on February 18, Pope Francis reminded the faithful that he and the leaders of the Roman Curia would be starting a week-long spiritual retreat.

Breaking with the pattern of previous years, in which the Vatican officials would gather for a preached Lenten Retreat, Pope Francis has announced that he will spend the week in private prayer and meditation, and has asked curial leaders to do the same.

During the week most offices of the Roman Curia will be closed.

