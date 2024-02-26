Catholic World News

Papal prayer for Valencia fire victims

February 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram of condolence in the Pontiff’s name to Archbishop Enrique Benavent Vidal of Valencia, Spain, following a deadly fire there.

“While commending the souls of the deceased to divine mercy,” the Pope assures “the people of Valencia and all the families of those affected of his spiritual closeness, and prays to the Lord to give them strength in this moment of pain,” Cardinal Parolin wrote.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!