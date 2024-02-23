Catholic World News

Pakistani bishop hails court rejection of anti-Christian pogrom whitewash

February 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The president of Pakistan’s Catholic Bishops’ Conference welcomed a decision by the nation’s Supreme Court to reject a government report on anti-Christian violence in Jaranwala last August.

The nation’s chief justice said that the report on the response of police to the violence was worthy of being “thrown in the dustbin.”

