Churches repaired, reopening after arson attacks in Pakistan

August 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Churches in Jaranwala, Pakistan, are reopening after a wave of arson attacks earlier this month, with government help to repair damages.



Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore visited a restored Catholic church in Jaranwala, and thanked local Muslim leaders for their help, saying that they were in accord “to build the peaceful coexistence of different religions in society.”



Thirty Christian churches and hundreds of Christian homes were torched by mobs of Muslim extremists on August 16. Several of those churches, including four Catholic churches, have already been repaired and reopened.

