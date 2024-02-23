Catholic World News

Bernini’s baldachin masterpiece disappears from public view until jubilee year

February 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Gian Lorenzo Bernini famed baldachin in St. Peter’s Basilica is being cleaned and restored for the 2025 Jubilee Year.

Father Enzo Fortunato, the basilica’s spokesman, told Catholic News Service that the restoration, funded by the Knights of Columbus, is the first since the seventeenth century.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

