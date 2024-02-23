Catholic World News

Papal basilicas launch ‘From Tourist to Pilgrim’ minisite as Jubilee guide

February 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Rome’s four papal basilicas—the Archbasilica of St. John Lateran, St. Peter’s, St. Mary Major, and St. Paul Outside the Walls—have created a minisite, From Tourist to Pilgrim.

The site seeks to introduce the basilicas “to younger audiences through content geared to their tastes,” according to Vatican News, the agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

