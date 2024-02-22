Catholic World News

DR Congo bishops plead for prayers for peace as jihadist violence intensifies

February 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (map) called for prayers for peace in the eastern part of the nation.

“Episodes of violence are increasing day by day in the eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a war between the army and armed groups has been ongoing for years,” the Vatican newspaper reported on February 21. “In North Kivu, at least 10 people were killed in a raid by suspected jihadists of the Allied Democratic Forces.”

