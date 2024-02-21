Catholic World News

Arson, vandalism doubled at US churches in 2023

February 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Incidents of arson and vandalism against American churches rose sharply in 2023, doubling the number from the previous year, the Family Research Council reports.

The Family Research Council logged 436 violent attacks on churches in the US during the year. That figure is eight times higher than the number reported when the group began tracking such incidents in 2018.

The report lists attacks on churches in every American state except Hawaii and Wyoming. California had the largest number of incidents, with 33.

