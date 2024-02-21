Catholic World News

Vatican says Rupnik investigation is continuing

February 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) has disclosed that an investigation into abuse complaints against Father Marko Rupnik is still continuing.

The Vatican press office announced on February 21 that the DDF has expanded its inquiry, contacting institutions that had not previously been involved in the investigation. Having received new responses to those queries, “it will now be necessary to study the acquired documentation,” the press office reported.

The Vatican announcement of a continued investigation of Rupnik—who remains a priest in good standing despite multiple complaints—was issued on the same day that two of the priest’s reported victims held a press conference in Rome to give detailed accounts of their experiences.

