European bishops announce Lenten initiative for peace, Synod

February 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe (CCEE) has announced a “Eucharistic chain” Lenten initiative in which special Masses are celebrated in the various European nations for the October Synod assembly and for peace in the Holy Land and Ukraine.

“We want to unite our voice, to that of the Pope, so that the weapons may be laid down, that the war in Ukraine and in the Holy Land may cease immediately, so that we may work for peace,” said Archbishop Gintaras Grušas of Vilnius, Lithuania, the president of the CCEE.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

