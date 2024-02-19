Catholic World News

Rome says no to German bishops’ synodal committee vote

February 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has asked the German bishops to remove from the agenda at its next meeting a vote on a proposed synodal committee of bishops and laity.

The committee would “ensure that [German] synodal way resolutions are implemented in Germany’s dioceses” and “prepare the way for the creation in 2026 of a permanent ‘synodal council’ of bishops and lay people with decision-making powers over the Church in Germany,” The Pillar noted.

The bishops’ conference has temporarily removed the item from its meeting agenda, a conference spokesman said.

