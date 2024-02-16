Catholic World News

Mexican bishops negotiated with drug cartel leaders for possible peace accord

February 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Four Mexican bishops recently held negotiations with drug cartel leaders to broker a truce, one of the bishops involved in the talks has revealed.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who maintains a “hugs, not bullets” policy toward the cartels, lent his support to the negotiations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!