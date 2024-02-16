Catholic World News

Greece legalizes same-sex marriage

February 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: Greece has become the first predominantly Eastern Orthodox nation to legalize same-sex marriage, following a 176-76 vote in the nation’s legislature.

The nation’s Catholic bishops had declared their “complete opposition” to the measure. The nation’s Orthodox bishops opposed the legislation as well.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!