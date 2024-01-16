Catholic World News

Greek bishops oppose same-sex marriage

January 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Greece have announced their opposition to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s proposal to legalize same-sex marriage.

“This proposal is a setback to our legal culture, a setback to morals and culture in general,” the bishops said. “It is a point of decline of Greek society; every society that wants to be called human is a product of arrogance and self-centeredness that knows no limits to individual desire and will.”

“We therefore want to declare our complete opposition to the change in the meaning of marriage and family that is being attempted to be imposed on society,” the bishops added. “We repeat that marriage is a bond between a man and a woman, exclusive and permanent; its natural fruit is children, in the upbringing of which the father and the mother have joint and inalienable obligations, which the state must respect since they also pre-exist with the same.”

The bishops of the Greek Orthodox Church also oppose the proposed legalization of same-sex marriage.

