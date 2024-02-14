Catholic World News

Pope to visit Venice art festival in April

February 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Dicastery for Culture and Education has announced that Pope Francis will visit the Venice Art Biennale, a leading contemporary art exhibition, on April 28.

At the Biennale, different nations host their exhibitions at different venues. The Pontiff will visit the Holy See’s pavilion, located in a women’s prison; the Holy See’s exhibition is entitled “With my eyes.”

Additional details of the Pope’s visit to Venice will be announced later, according to the Dicastery.

