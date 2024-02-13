Catholic World News

New book collects Pope’s statements, retreat meditations

February 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Austin Ivereigh, who has written two biographies of Pope Francis, has now issued a new volume containing some of the Pope’s talks and writings along with his retreat meditations, based on the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola.

The book, entitled First Belong to God: On Retreat with Pope Francis, includes a foreword written by the Pontiff. Pope Francis notes that a retreat “is very different from a ‘wellness’ holiday,” since the focus is on God rather than on the self. He writes that the challenge for Christians “is a struggle to overcome the temptation of closing in on ourselves, so that the love of the Father can make its home in us.”

