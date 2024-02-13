Catholic World News

Nigerian police arrest fleeing suspected kidnapper of 2 priests

February 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Nigerian police arrested a man suspected of abducting two priests.

Father Ken Kanwa and Father Jude Nwachukwu were abducted from their parish on February 1 and released a week later. The abduction and arrest took place in Nigeria’s Plateau State (map).

