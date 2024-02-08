Catholic World News

Two kidnapped priests released in Nigeria

February 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Two Catholic priests who were kidnapped in Nigeria on February 1 have been set free.

Father Ken Kanwa and Father Jude Nwachukwu had been abducted from St. Vincent De Paul Fier parish in the Pankshin diocese. While welcoming their release, a spokesman for the Nigerian bishops’ conference said that the epidemic of kidnapping-for-profit had become a scourge for the country’s people. “And it’s not about politics, religion or tribalism. It’s about the question between good and evil, it’s about light and darkness.”

