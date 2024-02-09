Catholic World News

Climate protestors appeal Vatican court sentence

February 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Two climate protestors who glued their hands to Laocoön and His Sons, an ancient Roman statue on display at the Vatican Museums, have appealed their Vatican court conviction.

The Vatican prosecutor sought prison sentences and small fines, but the court instead opted for larger fines (more than $30,000) and suspended sentences. The pair claim that “they had based their protest on Pope Francis’s calls for climate protection,” Katholisch.de reported.

