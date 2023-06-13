Catholic World News

Vatican court convicts climate activists for damaging statue, fines them more than $30K

June 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Last August, climate protestors glued their hands to the base of Laocoön and His Sons, an ancient Roman statue displayed at the Vatican Museums. Vatican prosecutor Catia Summaria sought prison sentences and small fines, but the court opted for larger fines and suspended sentences.

