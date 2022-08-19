Catholic World News
Climate protesters target the Vatican’s Laocoön statue
August 19, 2022
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: The protestors glued their hands to Laocoön and His Sons, an ancient Roman statue displayed at the Vatican Museums.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
