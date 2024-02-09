Catholic World News

‘One step forward?’: how some American Catholics experience Fiducia Supplicans

February 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar examines the reaction to Fiducia Supplicans, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s declaration on the pastoral meaning of blessings, by some Catholics with same-sex attractions who seek to live in chaste friendship with another person.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!