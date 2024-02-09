Catholic World News

Police raid Australian bishop’s home for 2nd time in abuse investigation

February 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A month after an initial raid, police have again searched the home of Bishop Christopher Saunders, who led the Diocese of Broome, Australia, from 1995 until his resignation in 2021.

Despite a Vatican order to leave the Kimberley region of Western Australia, in which Broome is located, “it is understood he has not vacated the house,” the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

A canonical investigation, leaked in September, found that Bishop Saunders “likely sexually assaulted four youths while potentially grooming another 67.”

“The bishop has been variously described by witnesses as ... a sexual predator that seeks to prey upon vulnerable Aboriginal men and boys,” the leaked report was quoted as saying.

