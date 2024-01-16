Catholic World News

Australian police raid former home of ‘sexual predator’ bishop

January 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Police have raided the former home of Bishop Christopher Saunders, who led the Diocese of Broome from 1995 until his resignation in 2021. A leaked canonical investigation found that he “likely sexually assaulted four youths while potentially grooming another 67.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!