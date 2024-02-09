Catholic World News

Italy, Vatican reach deal on new headquarters for Bambino Gesù Hospital

February 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, and Alfredo Mantovano, Secretary of the Italian government’s Council of Ministers, have signed an agreement that will allow for new headquarters for Bambino Gesù Hospital.

The pediatric hospital is located in Rome, under the Vatican’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.

In an Italian-language joint statement, the parties announced the Holy See’s intent to acquire the former Carlo Forlanini Hospital in Rome (photograph) as the site on which to construct Bambino Gesù’s new headquarters.

