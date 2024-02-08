Catholic World News

Italian corruption investigators uncover plan to seek Vatican influence

February 08, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: An investigation into government corruption in Italy has unearthed evidence of a plan to win contracts with the Catholic Church by cultivating a relationship with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State.

The available evidence suggests that the scheme was unsuccessful. The alleged conspirators discussed an approach to Cardinal Parolin, but there is no indication that they went forward with their plan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!