Catholic World News

Quebec cardinal accused of abuse attends Council of Cardinals’ meeting in Rome

February 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: Less than two weeks after he announced he was temporarily stepping aside from his duties, Cardinal Gerald Lacroix of Quebec has been taking part in this week’s meetings of the Council of Cardinals, the Pope’s nine-member advisory body.

Cardinal Lacroix, the Primate of Canada, has denied allegations, made in a recent lawsuit, that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in 1987 and 1988.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!