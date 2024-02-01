Catholic World News

Cardinal Lacroix again denies allegations of sexual assault

February 01, 2024

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gérald Lacroix of Quebec, the Primate of Canada and a member of the Pope’s nine-member Council of Cardinals, has against denied allegations, made in a lawsuit, that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in 1987 and 1988.

“Never, to my knowledge, have I acted inappropriately towards anyone, whether minors or adults,” he said. “My soul and my conscience are at peace in the face of these accusations which I refute,”

Cardinal Lacroix added that he has been “very affected by the damage caused by these unfounded allegations.”

Born in 1957, the prelate professed perpetual vows in the Secular Institute of Pius X in 1982. He was ordained to the diaconate and to the priesthood in 1988.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!