Cardinal Lacroix, member of Pope’s Council of Cardinals, accused of sexual assault

January 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gérald Lacroix of Quebec, the Primate of Canada and a member of the Pope’s nine-member Council of Cardinals, has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 1987 and 1988.

Cardinal Lacroix has not yet commented on the allegation on the Quebec archdiocese’s website, Facebook page, or X (Twitter) account, or on his personal X (Twitter) account.

“We are still in shock trying to understand the new developments,” said Valérie Roberge-Dion, the archdiocese’s director of communications.

Cardinal Lacroix’s predecessor, Cardinal Marc Ouellet, has also faced allegations of sexual assault.

